Henderson sidewalk back open after fence comes down

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — A Henderson sidewalk is back open after being closed due to a building collapse.

The lot outside of the Alles Brothers building is now clear. Cleanup of that area began in March.

A fence has been there since August 2020 blocking the sidewalk. Now, it’s ready for pedestrians to walk on again.

“It looks a lot better over there, plus it’s easier to navigate that part of the block, cross the street and walk on the brand new sidewalk,” Donna Stinnett, Henderson PIO, said.

Stinnett says street lights will also be re-installed there soon.

She says the area is private property, so it’s up to the owners to either re-develop it or sell it.

