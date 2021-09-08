Henderson soccer game canceled due to nearby gunfire

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – A soccer game at Henderson South Middle School was cut short and canceled due to gunfire Tuesday night.

Henderson Police said around 5:30 p.m. officers responded to a shots fired call on Pringle Street. While investigating, officers heard more shots from the area of Fernwood Cemetery. Minutes later, officers found and detained one man believed to be involved.

After taking that person in custody, another report of shots fired came from an area near Clay Street. Evidence was collected at the third scene by investigators.

A soccer game at South Middle School was canceled due to its proximity to the shots fired. Players and parents were put on lockdown initially, and then released under supervision from law enforcement.

HPD is asking anyone with information on the incidents to call HPD at 270-831-1295 or Crime Stoppers 270-831-1111.