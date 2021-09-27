Henderson tax bills look a little different this year

HENDERSON, Ky – The City of Henderson’s tax bills are being delivered and this year they have an entirely different look.

Instead of a postcard, the tax bill is an invoice sent inside an envelope. “Tax bill enclosed” is prominently printed on the outside of the envelope, and the City of Henderson logo and return address are visible through the envelope’s window.

The City property tax rate is the same as what it has been for the past four years, which is 49 cents per $100 of assessed value. The personal property rate was reduced by 10 percent to 71.3 cents per $100 of assessed value.

Property owners within the City of Henderson have until the end of the business day (5 p.m.) on Monday, Nov. 15, to receive a 1 percent discount on their 2021 property tax bills.

The 2021 tax bills are due in full on Jan. 5, 2022. After that date, the bill will be considered delinquent and a penalty will be assessed.

Tax bills can be paid in person at the Henderson Municipal Center, 222 First St., downtown Henderson (walk in the Collections Department or use the drive-through), in the night deposit box beside the drive-through window, in the drop box at the Welcome Center (101 N. Water St.) or mailed to the City of Henderson at P.O. 716.

Mailed payments postmarked on or before Nov. 15 will qualify for the discount.

For those seeking an online payment option, the City of Henderson works with Value Payment Systems, a third-party automated payment service, to offer payment options for customers using the Internet or automated phone service. VPS will charge a convenience fee for each transaction.

You can find the link to making an online payment, as well as additional information about online payments, on the City’s web site at www.cityofhendersonky.org/254/Online-Payments. Customers should use the City’s entity code: 100199.

If you want to pay by telephone, dial the toll free number, 1-844-272-9468, and follow the operator prompts for the type of payment that you wish to make.