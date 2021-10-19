Henderson teen dies at fraternity at University of Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56/WKYT/WEHT) – University of Kentucky Police are investigating a Henderson teen died at a fraternity.

According to the Fayette County Coroner, Thomas ‘Lofton’ Hazelwood, 18, died from presumed alcohol poisoning. The incident remains under investigation by UK Police.

A school spokesperson says officers were called out to the FarmHouse Fraternity around 6:20 p.m. Monday for reports of an unresponsive person.

UK Police Chief Joe Monroe said the student was taken to UK HealthCare’s Chandler Medical Center. Attempts to revive him were unsuccessful, and he died Monday evening.

Students we talked with said they had heard some rumors about what had happened, but, so far, nothing has officially been released.

“It’s kind of scary. Thinking that something like that can actually happen to you because nobody thinks about that when you come to college,” said student Haley Hart. “He came here three months ago thinking is gonna be the best time of his life and then this happens. It’s absolutely awful. But, all you can do is just pray for them and hope for the best.”

Police say foul play is not suspected, but they are investigating the circumstances of his death.

The fraternity released this statement about the situation:

We are saddened to share the passing of a University of Kentucky new member of FarmHouse Fraternity. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family, chapter members and the entire community.

We have encouraged all members to cooperate with the investigation. We will provide additional information as it becomes available.

UK officials are offering support services to members of the fraternity as well as his family and classmates.