Henderson teen hit by car while riding bike

HENDERSON Ky. (WEHT) — Henderson Police responded to an accident yesterday morning after a 13-year-old boy was hit by a car while riding his bike.

Police say the boy was riding on South Julia Street and was hit by a vehicle when he crossed in front of the driver on Washington Street.

Henderson Police told Eyewitness News he was not wearing a helmet.

The teen was taken to a local hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

