Henderson trash collection schedules altered for Christmas, New Year’s Day

HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) Trash collection, recycling pick-up and landfill services will operate on a different schedule during the weeks of Christmas and New Year’s Day.

City employees will be observing the Christmas holiday on December 24 and 25. The residential trash collection schedule that week is as follows:

December 21: Regular Monday and Tuesday routes.

December 22: Wednesday route and Thursday route that lies south of Second Street to Dixon, Martin Luther King and O’Byrne, and east from Water Street to Atkinson Street.

December 23: Remainder of Thursday route and all of Friday route.

December 24 and 25: No collection; landfill closed and will reopen at 7 a.m. on December 26.

Trash pick-up begins at 6 a.m.

For New Year’s, City employees will be observing the holiday on January 1. The trash collection schedule that week will be:

December 28: Normal Monday routes.

December 29: Normal Tuesday routes.

December 30: Normal Wednesday routes.

December 31: All of Thursday and Friday routes.

January 1: No collection; landfill closed.

The landfill/transfer station will be closed on January 1 and will reopen at 7 a.m. on January 2.

Recycling pickup will take place January 2.

For more information, visit the City of Henderson’s website.

(This story was originally published on December 14, 2020)

