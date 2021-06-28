Henderson Utility Commission still against HMP&L sale

HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Henderson Utility Commissioners remain against Big Rivers purchasing Henderson Municipal Power and Light despite new data presented last week.

During a Zoom meeting on Monday night, the Utility Commissioners say they still recommend the city not sell HMP&L. A consultant for Big Rivers says the sale would give Henderson $90 million at closing and customers’ electric rates would be reduced by $3.6 million by 2035.

The Henderson City Commission will make the final decision on whether to sell HMP&L.