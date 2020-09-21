Henderson utility, government receive grants

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Gov. Andy Beshear announced Monday Hernderson Water Utility and Henderson County have each received grants from the Delta Regional Authority.

The City of Henderson will use $509,000 in DRA funds to update the South Water Treatment Plant by replacing an outdated clearwell with a new, pressed concrete clearwell.

The Henderson Fiscal Court will use $339,320 to upgrade three broadband communication stations, which will improve service and coverage for residents and businesses in the area.

“The Henderson County Fiscal Court has worked diligently over the last several years to improve internet connectivity for the rural citizens in our community,” says Henderson County Judge/Executive Brad Schneider. “This generous Delta Regional Authority grant will help us continue that effort to give our citizens as many choices as possible, no matter where they live. Many thanks to the Green River Area Development District for working with us to pursue this grant. Executive Director Joanna Shake and her team are second-to-none. We are all eager to see how this funding will help our county.”

“The Delta Regional Authority has historically been very helpful to Henderson and Henderson County in supporting capital projects that strengthen our infrastructure, and now they have stepped up once again to assist with the Henderson Water Utility’s clearwell project at our South Water Treatment Plant that serves not only Tyson Foods but outlying communities,” says Henderson Mayor Steve Austin. “We are grateful to have help from the DRA in the form of funding for this important project.”

Other western Kentucky regions receiving grants include:

• Hopkins County

The Hopkins County Fiscal Court will use $155,500 in DRA funds to add five broadband communication sites, which will improve service and coverage for residents and businesses in the area.

• Webster County

The Webster County Fiscal Court will use $357,500 in DRA funds to purchase land to expand a training program for utility lineman, diesel mechanics and Commercial Driver’s Licenses (CDL). Upon completion, the program will provide workforce training for 223 Kentuckians.

• Madisonville

The City of Madisonville will use $509,000 in DRA funds to construct a 22,000-square-foot hangar at the Madisonville Regional Airport, which will support Madisonville Community College’s aviation training program. This project will retain three jobs, create 30 new jobs and provide workforce training to 90 Kentuckians.

(This story was originally published on September 21, 2020)