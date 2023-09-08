HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Local volunteers with Habitat for Humanity of Henderson and Audubon Kids Zone paid tribute to the nearly 3,000 lives lost on September 11, 2001 and honored those who responded to the scene.

They spent part of today cleaning gutters, changing smoke detector batteries and replacing lightbulbs. Habitat then hosted a meal where local veterans told their stories.

Many people voluntarily enlisted in the military after 9/11, while others found their calling in civic service. “I mean, so many on 9/11 risked their lives, so if we have to get on top of a roof, our risk assessment is way less but not just for us to do it; kids are creatures of habit, and they are good at impersonating so we’ve got to give them something good to impersonate,” says Winston Chaney with Audubon Kids Zone.