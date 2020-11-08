Henderson video rental store closing its doors

HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) The only Family Video store in Henderson announced it is closing its doors. According to a sign on the door, the store isn’t doing any more rentals. They are selling and everything must go.

Family Video offers both movies and video games, but they are also selling fixtures.

Eyewitness News reached out to the store Saturday, but they had no comment.

(This story was originally published on November 8, 2020)

