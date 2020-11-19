Henderson War Memorial Foundation earns statewide recognition

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Henderson War Memorial Foundation recently won a Special Citation Award from the Kentucky Recreation and Parks Society. The award recognizes individuals, private industry or agencies that have given outstanding help or aid in the field of recreation or leisure time pursuits.

The foundation has completed several tasks, including funding Honor Flights to fly World War II, Korean War, and Vietnam War veterans to Washington, D.C. for a one day, assisting with the Memorial Day crosses presentation in Central Park, and erected the statue of Admiral Husband Kimmel at the Henderson Riverfront in 2016.

“The Henderson War Memorial Foundation has had a remarkable presence in Henderson for decades,” said KRPS Executive Director Terri Wilkerson.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on November 19, 2020)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS