Henderson Water Utility announces “continuing and expanded” road closure

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- The Henderson Water Utility and Deig Bros. Lumber & Construction Co. announced North Elm St. in Henderson will be under a “continuing and expanded” road closure.

This comes after Deig Bros. completed sewer installation on Myrene Drive, Sunset Lane, and Barker Road, with asphalt resurfacing now required on those roads. Portions of Sunset Lane and Barker Road near their intersection will be closed until November 13.

But with sewer installation continuing and reaching North Elm Street by Monday, Deig Bros. requested the closure of North Elm Street from 12th Street to Barker Road starting Monday and running until January 29, 2021.

Local traffic, as well as access for emergency vehicles, deliveries, sanitation vehicles, recycling pickup, and driveway access will be allowed “to the maximum degree possible” while also maintaining worker safety.

(This story was originally published on October 28, 2020)

