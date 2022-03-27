HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Kentucky State Police‘s largest graduating class in nearly a decade is ready to serve, and KSP tells us a few of the graduates will be stationed right here in the Tri-State.

KSP announced 71 of their cadets graduated the agency’s basic training academy, three of which are joining Post 16 Henderson.

According to state police, Cadet Class 101 is the largest KSP basic training academy graduating class since 2014. KSP Post 16 Captain Brenton Ford says he’s excited to welcome new troopers to Henderson.

“These new troopers are beginning a rewarding career with a great agency and it will be an honor to serve as their commander,” says Ford.

The Post 16 graduates of the 101st KSP Training Academy includes: Lucas Atherton, Beaver Dam, Ky., James Hendricks, Henderson, Ky., and Jared Lundy, Marion, Ky.