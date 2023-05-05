HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The city of Henderson will begin milling streets and alleys the week of May 8 in preparation for patching, paving and repair projects.

Officials say work will be done over the next two to three weeks, but the schedule is subject to change as it is influenced by weather conditions and other factors. Temporary closures and delays may occur during construction, so officials advise avoiding these streets when possible.

Here are a list of streets on the work list:

4th Street from North Alvasia Street to 3rd Street

McKinley Street from Washington Street to 2nd Street ramp

Hackberry Street from South Main Street to Bruce Street

Heilman Avenue from 5th Street to end of pavement

Paragon Drive at Old Coyrdon Road

Brenda Drive from Illex Drive to Wilson Drive

Sutton Drive from Illex Drive to Wilson Drive

Atkinson Park from entry off North Elm Street to the skate park

If road closures are required, detours will be set up. There will be flaggers or signs to direct traffic during construction.