Henderson woman arrested after police chase

HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – A Henderson woman faces several charges after police say she drove through a fence and led them on a chase.

Police were called to the Circle K on Highway 41 North just before 5:20 a.m. Wednesday. They were told a white Jeep had driven through a fence at the Audubon Chrysler Center.

When officers found the Jeep, it took off. According to police, the driver did not turn on the headlights and was driving “very erratically.”

Officers used spike strips, and the driver came to a stop at North Elm Street and 10th.

Melissa Cobb, 29, was then arrested and taken to the Henderson County Jail.

She is facing several charges, including criminal mischief, DUI, fleeing, disregarding a stop sign, improper signal, no headlights, operating a vehicle with a suspended license, operating a vehicle without insurance, drug paraphernalia, and theft of auto over $10,000. Additional charges may still be filed.