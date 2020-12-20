Henderson woman arrested after selling drugs to police

HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) A Henderson woman known to law enforcement as “.38 Special” was arrested December 9 when she allegedly sold methamphetamine to detectives during an undercover sting operation back in March.

According to police, Amber Ball, 32, was staying at the Holiday House Motel in Henderson when the “meth buy” set up by the Pennyrile Narcotics Task Force occurred.

Ball was arrested on the PNTF warrant at the Boyd County Jail in Catlettsburg, KY. She was previously arrested by the Carter County Sheriff’s Office on a failure to appear warrant for traffic violations.

Ball has since posted a $250 cash bond and was released. She is due in Henderson County District Court this month.

(This story was originally published on December 20, 2020)

