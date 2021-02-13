Henderson woman arrested after traffic stop reveals stolen vehicle

HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) A Henderson woman faces multiple charges after police pulled her over for speeding Friday.

Officers say around 10:36p.m., Tesia Stout was driving southbound on Green Street at 52 mph in a posted 35 mph zone. When police ran her license plate, they say the car had been reported stolen out of Marshall County, KY.

While talking to Stout about the stolen car, police used a K9 that alerted them to the presence of drugs. Police say they found two baggies containing marijuana.

Stout was taken to the Henderson County Jail and faces charges for speeding, receiving stolen property, and possession of marijuana.

(This story was originally published on February 13, 2021)