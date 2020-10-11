Henderson woman celebrates 100th birthday

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Cupcakes, a sash reading “100 and fabulous,” family and friends made for a very happy and special celebration for a Henderson woman.

Hazel Loebe turned 100 years old this week — and her family celebrated Saturday.

She says the secret to living to 100 is family, faith, water and bourbon.

We’re told she’s also a fan of Eyewitness News — and all of us here want to wish her a very happy birthday.

(This story was originally published on October 10, 2020)

