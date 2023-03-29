FRANKFORT, Ky. (WEHT) — A Henderson woman takes her case for better insurance to the Kentucky legislature.

Katie Adams was diagnosed with Lou Gehrig’s Disease. She needs a power wheelchair, but since she is not 65, Medicare will not cover it. Additionally, her income is too high to qualify for assistance with Medigap insurance.

A Kentucky house bill would allow people with her condition to enroll in affordable Medigap plans.

“I am tired, and I have my children, and my family and loved ones to focus on but, instead, my time is being spent dealing with insurance issues,” says Adams.

The Senate Health Services Committee voted in favor of the bill, but lawmakers are facing a Thursday deadline to get a vote in front of the full senate before the legislature adjourns.