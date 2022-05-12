HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – After a 5-month search, the Henderson YMCA has finally chosen its CEO.

The Henderson County Family YMCA Board of Directors has picked Jason Beasley as their next Chief Executive Officer. A statement from YMCA says Jason is from Mobile, Alabama, where he has served as the District Vice President of Operations. Officials say Jason has over 27 years of YMCA leadership.

According to YMCA, Jason will replace retiring CEO, Sheldon Booze, who served the YMCA movement for over 40 years and served for 26 years as the Henderson County YMCA CEO. Over his career, Jason has served 4 different YMCA associations across Alabama and 1 in Louisiana, says YMCA.

“Our search was able to attract over 35 well qualified candidates from across the country, but Jason was our unanimous choice. Jason brings a unique blend of YMCA experience coupled with honesty and a sense of teamwork,” says Board President Tore Stuen. “His energy was felt by the staff and volunteers that had the opportunity to spend time with him. He will bring a passion for Youth Development, Healthy Living and Social Responsibility.”

YMCA says Beasley will begin the transition with staff and volunteers in the next few weeks, but will officially begin his new role in mid-June.