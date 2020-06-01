Henderson YMCA reopens doors

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Henderson County YMCA reopened its doors on Monday. The move comes along with many other fitness centers in the state as Kentucky moves into the next phase of reopening.

There are one-way entrances and exits and employees are sanitizing machines among other safety precautions.

Many people were excited to see the gym reopen.

(This story was originally published on June 1, 2020)