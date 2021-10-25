Henderson’s Central Park fountain finally returning home

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – After a few weeks of absence, Henderson’s Central Park fountain is finally coming back to the Tri-State! The fountain was being refurbished at an Alabama foundry where it was fabricated nearly two decades ago.

The fountain, named “Rebecca,” is a unique replica of a 19th-century-era fountain that once graced the historic park. Installed in 2003, it had to be refurbished due to a significant underground leak.

City officials expect to have the fountain reinstalled Tuesday, Oct. 26.

