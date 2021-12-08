Henderson’s Remembrance Tree returns for second year

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – For the second consecutive year Henderson is providing a way to remember those who are no longer with us through a Remembrance Tree. The tree, a part of Christmas in the Park in Henderson, allows individuals to bring special ornaments honoring loved ones who have passed.

The proposal for a remembrance tree was brought forth by a board member with the Henderson Parks and Recreation Department, and officials say more than 100 ornaments were brought to the tree in 2020.

“It was fantastic, we actually ran out of room on the tree there were so many ornaments on it,” explains Parks and Recreation Director Trace Stevens. “We just always encourage people to come down and bring an ornament, it can be handmade, it can be purchased, it just needs to be something that can withstand these outdoor elements and hang them on the tree. And a lot of people turned out and a lot of people did just that.”

For this year’s edition of the Remembrance Tree, it will serve two purposes. The first being the displaying of special ornaments, then after January 3rd, the tree will be transformed into a covid remembrance tree, which will feature green lights honoring those who have passed during the pandemic.

For those interested in honoring a loved one, ornaments can be brought to Henderson’s Central Park to hang on the tree, located inside the gazebo. Ornaments can be retrieved up to January 3rd, then beginning on January 4, ornaments will be moved to the parks department office for pickup, where they will be held until the beginning of February.