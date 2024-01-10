HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – A Henderson fixture is fixing up something new. Tacoholics owner Marcos Nicolas says his team has been scouting the Morganfield area for the last 3 years before an opportunity opened up with the Tradewater Catering building.

“We negotiated a price and the numbers and everything came out right, and here we are,” says Nicolas.

Nicolas says they tested the Union County market with their food truck, which proved to be a success.

“Every time we go down to Morganfield, Union County, it’s a hit,” explains Nicolas. “We are very blessed, we are very lucky to receive the support of the community down there.”

Work is underway to convert the Tradewater building into a similar restaurant with a new name, Mex-I-Can. It will feature a similar menu as Tacoholics, but with a monthly twist.

“Every month we’re going to have a different special,” says Nicolas. “And we don’t want to focus on the Mexican food, we are going to focus on the Caucasian food. Meatloaf, fried chicken, fish, pork chops, ribeyes, mashed potatoes, corn, home fries.”

The restaurant will also host a brunch one weekend a month, adding to the customer experience. Nicolas hopes the restaurant will be open by the first week of March.