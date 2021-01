UNION COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) — Two fire departments spent hours Sunday battling a fire near a cell phone tower.

The Henshaw Fire Department says the large brush fire was on a hillside, and crews spent more than 3 hours trying to contain the fire and making sure it didn’t spread.

(This story was originally published on January 18, 2021)