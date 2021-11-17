Here’s a first look at the new Daviess County voting machines

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Last month, the Daviess County Fiscal Court approved a contract bid to replace all existing voting machines and related equipment for the County Clerk’s Office. Now, we are getting to see those new and improved voting machines.

Chief Deputy Clerk Richard House provided an update from the election warehouse, showing off the machines and what they are capable of.

Once filling out a ballot at a booth, you can insert it into the machine and it will scan your ballot. It’s said to be capable of pointing out if you’ve undervoted or overvoted in a race. The new machines also have a user-friendly touch screen, having options to help people with vision problems or quadriplegic.

Candidate filing is underway now for the primary with the deadline of January 7, 2022 at 4 p.m. The full video featuring Chief Deputy Clerk Richard House and the new voting machines can be watched below.