DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — No child should go hungry — and that’s why Daviess County Public Schools are working to provide quality meals to children even when school is not in session.

The federally funded Summer Feeding Program begins Friday, May 20, and continues every weekday throughout the summer through Aug. 5. Officials say DCPS food services staff members rise before dawn every weekday throughout the summer to begin preparing breakfasts, lunches and snacks to be delivered to sites around the county.

The best part is your child doesn’t have to be a DCPS student to receive free meals. School officials say the free meals are available to all children and youth age 18 and younger.

Meals will not be served on Monday, May 30 (Memorial Day) or Monday, July 4 (Independence Day). A complete list of serving locations and times can be found below.

CURBSIDE MEAL SITES – LUNCHES ONLY

11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. – Sorgho Elementary School, 5390 Kentucky 56

11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. – Country Heights Elementary School, 4961 Kentucky 54

MOBILE DELIVERY ROUTES – LUNCHES ONLY

10:55 to 11:10 a.m. – Chuck Gray Apartments, 650 Chuck Gray Court

11:15 to 11:30 a.m. – Towne Square Apartments, 4825 Towne Square Court

11:30 to 11:45 a.m. – Riverbend Pointe Mobile Home Park, 501 Office Lane

11:45 a.m. to noon – Riverbend Pointe Mobile Home Park, 6965 Jamie Lane

11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. – Town and Country Mobile Home Park, 418 Reid Road

Noon to 12:15 p.m. – Riverbend Pointe Mobile Home Park, 6703 Leslie Lane

12:15 to 12:30 p.m. – Woodlawn Mobile Home Park, 6845 Highway 2830

12:30 to 12:45 p.m. – Eastwood Mobile Home Park, 6895 Highway 2830

12:30 to 12:45 p.m. – Colony Mobile Estates, 2016 Arlington Parkway

12:45 to 1 p.m. – Colony Mobile Estates, 5432 Keeneland Parkway

For more information, contact DCPS food services director Connie Beth Fillman at 270-852-7000 ext. 10229 or connie.fillman@daviess.kyschools.us