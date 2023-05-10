UNION CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Just a few years ago, nearly 800 people lost their lives to deadly car accidents in Kentucky. In an effort to improve safety and prevent more crashes, Kentucky Transportation Cabinet officials are looking into making improvements to Highway 60.

We’re told these improvements would be completed along a 3-mile stretch between Kentucky 950 and Kentucky 492 near Morganfield.

The plan is to widen the highway and straighten it out, allowing better line of sight to help reduce accidents. Additionally, realignments would be included to improve several intersections.

“The last five years we have had 69 crashes,” says Chuck Allen, Project Manager for Parsons Transportation Group. “So it’s not terrible, but it is fairly substantial and that’s why we are trying to improve it.”

KYTC officials say they will not know if they have funding for this project until 2024 at the earliest.

The highway is a major connection between Sturgis and Morganfield. It provides access to Union County High School, Union County Middle School and Deaconess Union County Hospital.