Here’s how to appeal FEMA’s disaster assistance decision

KENTUCKY (WEHT) – Applicants for FEMA disaster assistance will receive a letter explaining the status of the application. Officials say, if you disagree with FEMA’s decision, you can appeal.

An applicant who disagrees with FEMA’s decision or the amount of assistance may submit an appeal letter and supporting documents such as a contractor’s estimate for home repairs. An appeal must be in writing, and should be signed and dated.

The appeal should include the following on all documents:

An explanation for the appeal

The applicant’s full name

The FEMA disaster number (FEMA DR-4630-KY for the Kentucky disaster)

The address of the pre-disaster primary residence

An applicant’s current phone number and address

The FEMA application number

A letter must be postmarked within 60 days of the date of the determination letter. An appeal letter and supporting documents may be submitted to the agency via a FEMA online account or by mail or fax.