Here’s how to appeal FEMA’s disaster assistance decision

KENTUCKY (WEHT) – Applicants for FEMA disaster assistance will receive a letter explaining the status of the application. Officials say, if you disagree with FEMA’s decision, you can appeal.
An applicant who disagrees with FEMA’s decision or the amount of assistance may submit an appeal letter and supporting documents such as a contractor’s estimate for home repairs. An appeal must be in writing, and should be signed and dated.
The appeal should include the following on all documents:
- An explanation for the appeal
- The applicant’s full name
- The FEMA disaster number (FEMA DR-4630-KY for the Kentucky disaster)
- The address of the pre-disaster primary residence
- An applicant’s current phone number and address
- The FEMA application number
A letter must be postmarked within 60 days of the date of the determination letter. An appeal letter and supporting documents may be submitted to the agency via a FEMA online account or by mail or fax.
- To set up a FEMA online account, visit DisasterAssistance.gov, click on “Apply Online” and follow the directions in English or Spanish. At the account, an applicant can also check the current status of the application, and upload personal information and documents as well as the appeal letter.
- Or mail to FEMA National Processing Service Center, P.O. Box 10055, Hyattsville MD 20782-7055.
- Or fax to 800-827-8112 (Attention: FEMA).