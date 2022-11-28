EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Now that Thanksgiving has come and gone, the Christmas decorations are starting to pop up around the Tri-State. While setting up your holiday display is fun, local agencies are reminding you to always put safety first.

Holiday hazards exist both inside and outside the home. Some might wonder, what’s the leading cause of house fires during the Christmas season? You might be surprised, but the answer is candles.

Fire officials urge to keep those flickering lights out of reach of children and pets. If your family’s Christmas tradition involves having a real tree, officials say to make sure it is properly maintained. It’s important to make sure it’s freshly cut when you buy it and water the tree everyday.

“Keep it as fresh as possible. The other thing is, again, checking those lights,” says EFD Division Chief Mike Larson. “Making sure none of the wires are frayed or anything like that, and keep that tree away from fire places or even the registers in the floor that are going to blow that warm air on the tree, which will in turn, dry it out that much more quickly”

Before hosting a holiday party, check to make sure your home’s smoke detectors are working. And as always, turn off all holiday lights when you leave the house.

