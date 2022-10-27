PRINCETON, Ind. (WEHT) – To help raise money for the restoration of Greeks Candy Store, people working on the project are offering people the chance to buy engraved bricks.

Project officials say they can return a receipt upon request. Officials say all people have to do is print the flyer found on their Facebook page, fill it out and mail it in with the check. People working on the project say they are about $30,000 short of total completion, but with the community’s help they can get there a lot faster.

