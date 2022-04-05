EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Downtown Evansville Economic Improvement District announced their full 2022 schedule, bringing events to the area every month.

“We’re excited to safely welcome guests, vendors, and sponsors to our 2022 events,” said Josh Armstrong, EID President. “We’re bringing back, and growing events developed in previous years. We’re planning a collection of great experiences that showcase the best of our growing Downtown.”

The full list of events and links to event info can be found below.

April 22ndSpring Wine Walk Presented by Romain Cross Pointe Auto Park
May 7thSidewalk Sale Presented by Edward Jones Jim Back, CFP Financial Advisor
June 4thSpring Small Business Saturday
Wednesdays in JuneMarket on Main (June 1, 8, 15, 22, 29)
July 4thFireworks on the Ohio Presented by Bally’s Evansville
Wednesdays in JulyMarket on Main (July 6, 13, 20, 27)
Wednesdays in AugustMarket on Main (August 3, 10, 17, 24, 31)
Wednesdays in SeptemberMarket on Main (September 7, 14)
September 10thDog Day Downtown Presented by German American Bank
September 30thFall Wine Walk Presented by Romain Cross Pointe Auto Park
October 16thNoCo Makers Market Presented by Evansville Teachers Federal Credit Union
October 29thHalloween Stroll and Trunk or Treat Car Show
November 5thHoliday Shopping Open House Presented by Edward Jones Jim Back, CFP Financial Advisor
November 26thSmall Business Saturday
December 3rdA Downtown Christmas Presented by Engelbrecht Enterprises
December 16thSanta Stroll Presented by Edward Jones Jim Back, CFP Financial Advisor

Concerts and other events have come back to downtown as well! The Ford Center, Old National Events Plaza and Victory Theatre have dozens of events to keep you busy and entertained for the rest of the year.