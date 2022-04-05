EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Downtown Evansville Economic Improvement District announced their full 2022 schedule, bringing events to the area every month.

“We’re excited to safely welcome guests, vendors, and sponsors to our 2022 events,” said Josh Armstrong, EID President. “We’re bringing back, and growing events developed in previous years. We’re planning a collection of great experiences that showcase the best of our growing Downtown.”

The full list of events and links to event info can be found below.

Concerts and other events have come back to downtown as well! The Ford Center, Old National Events Plaza and Victory Theatre have dozens of events to keep you busy and entertained for the rest of the year.