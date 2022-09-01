SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WEHT) – The Illinois Department of Transportation have announced they will be reopening non-emergency lanes in order to help minimize Labor Day traffic.

The closures will be suspended starting on September 2 at 3 p.m. and will close again at 11:59 p.m. on September 5. Motorists are advised to exercise extra caution in the area and stay alert to look out for workers and/or equipment. Delays are expected as well

Here are the lanes that will be reopened by District:

District 1

City of Chicago

• Northbound Pulaski Road between 76th and 77th streets; lane reductions continue.

• Southbound DuSable Lake Shore Drive along Jackson Park; lane reductions continue.

• Outbound Bishop Ford Freeway (eastbound Interstate 94) ramp to eastbound 130th Street; closed, detour posted.

• Outbound Kennedy Expressway (westbound I-90/94) at Addison Street; right shoulder closed.

• The following ramps in the Jane Byrne Interchange work zone will remain closed:

o Outbound Kennedy from Adams Street.

o Outbound Kennedy from Jackson Street.

o Outbound Kennedy to Lake Street.

o Inbound Kennedy to Adams Street.

o Inbound Kennedy to Jackson Street.

o Inbound Kennedy from Madison Street.

o Jackson Street bridge over outbound Kennedy; detour posted.

o Adams Street bridge over outbound Kennedy; detour posted.

o Inbound Eisenhower Expressway (eastbound I-290); lane reductions continue.

o Inbound Ida B. Wells Drive; lane reductions continue.

Cook County

• McHenry Road (Illinois 83) at Lake-Cook Road in Buffalo Grove; lane reductions continue.

• 183rd Street at Pulaski Road in Country Club Hills; lane reductions continue on both roads.

• Chicago Avenue over Des Plaines River Road between First and Thatcher avenues in Maywood and River Forest; lane reductions continue.

• Inbound Eisenhower Expressway between First Avenue (Illinois 171) and the Des Plaines River; right shoulder closed.

• Central Road over Des Plaines River in Glenview; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals.

• Central Street over the North Shore Canal in Evanston; lane reductions continue.

• Algonquin Road (Illinois 62) between Plum Grove Road and Illinois 53 in Schaumburg; lane reductions continue.

• Irving Park Road at Bartlett Road in Streamwood; lane reductions continue.

• Roy Avenue over Addison Creek in Northlake; closed, detour posted.

• Brookfield Avenue over Salt Creek in Brookfield; closed.

• Cermak Road between 19th Street and Gardner Road in Broadview and Westchester; lane reductions continue.

• Interstate 57 over I-80 in Country Club Hills; lane reductions continue.

• Cal-Sag Road (Illinois 83) at 127th Street in Alsip; lane reductions continue, no left turns permitted.

• I-57 between Steger and Vollmer roads near Richton Park; lane reductions continue.

• 127th Street over I-57 in Calumet Park; lane reductions continue.

• Northwest Highway (U.S. 14) between Broadway Street and Western Avenue in Des Plaines; closed, detour posted.

• 159th Street (U.S. 6) between 104th Avenue and Ravinia Avenue in Orland Park; lane reductions continue.

• Edens Expressway (I-94) at Tower Road in Northfield; right shoulders closed.

• Eastbound Edens at Old Orchard Road in Skokie; right shoulder closed.

• Eastbound Edens at Touhy Avenue in Skokie; right shoulder closed.

DuPage County

• Northbound Bloomingdale Road between Rohlwing Road (Illinois 53) and Irving Park Road (Illinois 19) in Itasca; closed; detour posted.

• North Avenue (Illinois 64) over Interstate 355 in Lombard; lane reductions continue.

• Eastbound I-290 between Wood Dale Road in Addison and Kingery Highway (Illinois 83) in Lombard; lane reductions continue.

• Interstate 55 at Lemont Road in Woodridge; main ramps closed, temporary ramps open.

Kane County

• Eastbound Chicago Street between Center Street and Liberty Street (Illinois 25) in Elgin; closed, detour posted.

• Getzleman Road at Illinois 72 in Hampshire; closed, detour posted.

• Coombs Road between Highland Avenue and Big Timber Road in Elgin; closed, detour posted.

Lake County

• Northbound U.S. 41 just south of Buckley Road (Illinois 137) in North Chicago; right shoulder closed.

• Southbound U.S. 41 just south of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in North Chicago; right shoulder closed.

• Central Avenue just west of Lake Michigan in Highland Park; closed, detour posted.

• Westbound Thompson Boulevard between Brandywyn Lane and Arlington Heights Road in Buffalo Grove; closed, detour posted.

• Southbound U.S. 41 between Stearns School Road and Wadsworth Road near Gurnee; lane reductions continue.

• U.S. 41 between I-94 and Illinois 173; lane reductions continue.

• U.S. 12/Illinois 59 just north of Belvidere Road (Illinois 120); lane reductions continue.

• Grand Avenue (Illinois 132) between Munn Road and Deep Lake Road in Lake Villa; lane reductions continue.

McHenry County

• Illinois 47 over the Kishwaukee River in Lakewood; lane reductions continue.

• Main Street between Algonquin Road (Illinois 62) and Illinois 31in Algonquin; closed, detour posted.

• South Street/Lake Avenue/Madison Street intersection in Woodstock; closed, detour posted.

Will County

• Moen Avenue between Mound Road and Larkin Avenue in Rockdale; closed, detour posted.

• Sioux Drive/Dove Drive between Sunset Drive and Eames Street (U.S. 6) in Channahon; lane reductions continue.

• Cass Street (westbound U.S. 30) over the Des Plaines River in Joliet; closed, detour posted.

• Essington Road between Pandola Avenue and Citadel Drive in Joliet; lane reductions continue.

• Western Avenue over the Cal-Sag Channel; lane reductions continue.

• Illinois 7 between Illinois 53 and Old Ninth Street in Lockport; lane-width reductions continue.

• Illinois 129 and Coal City Road near Wilmington; lane-width reductions continue on both roads.

• Frontage Road between Jefferson Street (U.S. 52) and Black Road in Shorewood; closed, detour posted.

• Wolf Road over Interstate 80 in Mokena; closed detour posted.

• U.S. 52 just north of Arsenal Road; lane reductions continue, with traffic controlled by temporary signals.

District 2

Boone County

• Illinois 173 just east of Illinois 76 in Poplar Grove; lane reductions continue, with traffic controlled by temporary signals.

Jo Daviess County

• Illinois 78 over the Plum River; lane reductions continue, with traffic controlled by temporary signals.

• Eastbound U.S. 20 through Galena; closed, detour posted.

Ogle County

• Illinois 251 south of Illinois 72 near Davis Junction; closed, detour posted.

Rock Island County

• Interstate 280 over the Mississippi River; lane reductions continue.

• U.S. 67 Centennial Bridge over the Mississippi River; lane reductions continue.

Stephenson County

• Illinois 26 over Cedar Creek in Cedarville; closed, detour posted.

• Illinois 75 just east of Tower Road in Freeport; lane reductions continue, with traffic controlled by temporary signals.

Winnebago County

• U.S. 20 between Falconer and Simpson roads west of Rockford; lane reductions continue.

• State Street (Business U.S. 20) between Day and Independence avenues in Rockford; closed, detour posted.

District 3

Bureau County

• I-80 over Maple Grove Creek west of Princeton; lane reductions continue.

• Illinois 92 west of Illinois 40; closed.

• Interstate 180 over the Illinois River; lane reductions continue.

Iroquois County

• I-57 between Onarga and Buckley; lane reductions continue.

• Illinois 1 north of Milford; lane reductions continue, with traffic controlled by temporary signals.

• Illinois 1 south of Milford; lane reductions continue, with traffic controlled by temporary signals.

La Salle County

• Interstate 39 over I-80; lane reductions continue.

• Eastbound I-80 between Illinois 23 and Illinois 71; lane reductions continue.

• Illinois 178 south of Utica; lane reductions continue, with traffic controlled by temporary signals.

• Matthiessen Park Dells access road; closed.

• Illinois 23 over the Illinois River at Ottawa; lane reductions continue.

• Buffalo Rock State Park entrance road; lane reductions continue, with traffic controlled by temporary signals.

Livingston County

• I-55 south of Pontiac; lane reductions continue.

Kankakee County

• I-57 south of Illinois 50 to the Kankakee River; lane reductions continue.

• Armour Road west of Illinois 50 in Bourbonnais; lane reductions continue.

• Illinois 17 north of Herscher; lane reductions continue, with traffic controlled by temporary signals.

• U.S. 45/52 near Manteno; lane reductions continue, with traffic controlled by temporary signals.

District 4

Knox County

• Interstate 74 over Main Street in Galesburg; lane reductions continue.

• Illinois 8 over Hickory Creek just east of Illinois 97; lane reductions continue, with traffic controlled by temporary signals.

Marshall County

• I-39 between El Paso and Wenona; lane reductions continue.

Peoria County

• Eastbound War Memorial Drive (U.S. 150) at Adams Street (Illinois 29) in Peoria; lane reductions continue.

• Adams Street (Illinois 29) between Lorentz Avenue and Eureka Street; lane reductions continue.

• Interstate 474 between I-74 and Airport Road; lane reductions continue.

o Westbound I-474 ramp from Maxwell Road; closed.

• Maher Road over I-74 at Brimfield; closed.

• Eastbound U.S. 24 in Mapleton; lane reductions continue.

• Westbound I-474 ramp to westbound I-74; lane reductions continue.

Tazewell County

• I-74 between Morton and Goodfield; lane reductions continue.

Warren County

• U.S. 34 over South Henderson Creek south of Monmouth; lane reductions continue.

• U.S. 67 at 270th Avenue and 280th Avenue north of Monmouth; lane reductions continue, with traffic controlled by temporary signals.

Woodford County

• U.S. 150 between Congerville and Carlock; lane reductions continue, with traffic controlled by temporary signals.

• I-39 between El Paso and Wenona; lane reductions continue.

District 5

Champaign County

• I-74 between Neil Street and Lincoln Avenue in Champaign-Urbana; lane reductions continue.

• I-74 between mileposts 192 and 194 near St. Joseph; lane reductions continue.

McLean County

• I-39 over County Highway 12 at Hudson; lane reductions continue.

• I-55 at the Funks Grove rest area; lane reductions continue.

• I-55 between Lexington and Chenoa; lane reductions continue.

Vermilion County

• I-74 over the Salt Fork River west of Danville; lane reductions continue.

District 6

Cass County

• U.S. 67 west of Beardstown; closed.

Christian County

• Illinois 29 at the east edge of Taylorville; lane reductions continue.

Montgomery County

• I-55 between Litchfield and Illinois 108; lane reductions continue.

Sangamon County

• Interstate 72 just west of Springfield; lane reductions continue.

• Illinois 97 over Walnut Street in Springfield; lane reductions continue.

• I-55 just south of Illinois 29 in Springfield; lane reductions continue.

District 7

Crawford County

• Illinois 1 just north of Illinois 33; closed, detour posted.

• Illinois 1 about 3 miles north of Illinois 33; lane reductions continue, with traffic controlled by temporary signals.

• Illinois 1 about a mile north of the Lawrence County line; lane reductions continue, with traffic controlled by temporary signals.

Cumberland County

• Illinois 121 about a mile east of Montrose Road; lane reductions continue, with traffic controlled by temporary signals.

Fayette County

• Illinois 28 about 3 miles south of Beecher City; closed, detour posted.

Lawrence County

• U.S. 50 about a mile northwest of Lawrenceville; lane reductions continue, with traffic controlled by temporary signals.

• Illinois 1 5 miles south of Lawrenceville; lane reductions continue, with traffic controlled by temporary signals.

Macon County

• I-72 from the Piatt County line west to Cemetery Road; lane reductions continue.

• Old Business U.S. 51 between Illinois 121 and Illinois 72 in Decatur; lane reductions continue.

Wabash County

• Illinois 1 between 11th and 12th streets in Mount Carmel; closed, detour posted.

Wayne County

• I-64 east of Illinois 242; lane reductions continue.

District 8

Monroe County

• Jefferson Barracks Bridge (Interstate 255) over the Mississippi River; lane reductions continue.

St. Clair County

• Interstate 64 between Illinois 4 and Albers Road; lane reductions continue.

District 9

Jackson County

• Illinois 127 just north of Murphysboro; lane reductions continue.

• U.S. 51 south of Elkville; lane reductions continue, with traffic controlled by temporary signals.

Jefferson County

• I-57 at the Dix interchange (exit 103); lane reductions continue.

• Northbound I-57 at Mount Vernon; lane reductions continue.

Johnson County

• Interstate 24 between mileposts 14 and 22; lane reductions continue.

Saline County

• Illinois 34/145 just south of Harrisburg; lane reductions continue, with traffic controlled by temporary signals.

White County

• U.S. 45 in Enfield; lane reductions continue, with traffic controlled by temporary signals.

More information can be found on IDOT projects here. These closures are a part of the Rebuild Illinois capital program.