Overhead of the aftermath left behind after the Weinbach explosion. (Courtesy: Evansville / Vanderburgh County Emergency Management Agency)

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — City officials say they are continuing progress after the Weinbach explosion killed three and left nearly a dozen homes uninhabitable last week.

Evansville / Vanderburgh County Emergency Management Agency posted an update on social media Sunday afternoon.

“Progress continues, the Building Commissioner’s staff continues to update the ‘damage assessment list’ and assist residents entering back into their homes,” said the agency. “The Red Cross along with local businesses that have donated supplies assisted residents retrieving personal items from their damage houses.”

Officials also say that more damage was found at the Knight Township trustees building, which will require further inspection by an engineer.

Sunday, EMA members set up a military style tent from IDHS District 10 for the Knight Township staff to work out of for a few days until a structural engineer can make a safety determination.

The agency said that heavy equipment will be moving into the area to help officials with their investigation on Monday morning.