HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Friday After 5 kicks off in Owensboro on May 19. The first night’s schedule includes the Bruce Springsteen tribute band THE BOSS PROJECT, and a drone light show. Here’s a list of the events scheduled for Friday After 5 on May 15:

6:00 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. : THE BOSS PROJECT on the Jagoe Homes Riverfront Live stage

: THE BOSS PROJECT on the Jagoe Homes Riverfront Live stage 7:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. : Happiness Jones on the Romain Subaru Overlook stage

: Happiness Jones on the Romain Subaru Overlook stage 7:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. : Lilly Mae Band at Lure

: Lilly Mae Band at Lure 8:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m. : Karaoke at the VFW

: Karaoke at the VFW 8:30 p.m. – 8:45 p.m. : Firefly drone light show on the Downtown Owensboro riverfront

: Firefly drone light show on the Downtown Owensboro riverfront 8:30 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.: Sugar Lime Blue at the Ruoff Party Stage

For more information, visit the Friday After 5 website.