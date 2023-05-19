HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Friday After 5 kicks off in Owensboro on May 19. The first night’s schedule includes the Bruce Springsteen tribute band THE BOSS PROJECT, and a drone light show. Here’s a list of the events scheduled for Friday After 5 on May 15:
- 6:00 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.: THE BOSS PROJECT on the Jagoe Homes Riverfront Live stage
- 7:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.: Happiness Jones on the Romain Subaru Overlook stage
- 7:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.: Lilly Mae Band at Lure
- 8:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m.: Karaoke at the VFW
- 8:30 p.m. – 8:45 p.m.: Firefly drone light show on the Downtown Owensboro riverfront
- 8:30 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.: Sugar Lime Blue at the Ruoff Party Stage
For more information, visit the Friday After 5 website.