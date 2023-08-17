HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Kentucky native rapper Jack Harlow will make a stop in Owensboro this year as part of his “No Place Like Home: The Kentucky Tour”.

The Louisville rapper has been nominated for six Grammy awards since 2021, including Best Rap Performance for his 7x Platinum hit “WHATS POPPIN” off of his debut album. Earlier this year, Harlow released his third studio album and made his acting debut in the remake of White Men Can’t Jump.

Harlow will kick off his third annual hometown shows on November 24 at the Owensboro Sports Center. Live Nation Entertainment says tickets will advance registration to ensure more tickets get into the hands of fans. Fans are able to register now through August 20 online here. A limited number of tickets will also e available during a general onsale starting August 25 at 10 a.m. or on Ticketmaster.com while supplies last.