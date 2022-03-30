EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — As Luther Vandross and Janet Jackson might tell you, the best things in life are free. Ever since the phase came into public vernacular, it’s been true. To keep with the spirit of “free”, the City of Evansville is offering trips on METS buses at no charge one day only.

The city says they are doing this to further promote the use of public transportation. Between 6:15 a.m. and 4 p.m. Thursday, March 31, 2022, you can hitch a free bus ride on METS in the River City. The Metropolitan Evansville Transit Systems says this promotion is available for ALL passengers.