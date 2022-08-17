OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — If you’ve always wanted to walk or bike across the Blue Bridge, now’s your chance! The Glover Cary “Blue Bridge” is going to be closed to vehicle traffic Saturday, August 20.

Officials say the annual Bridge Day event will return as part of the Owensboro HydroFair weekend. The Blue Bridge will be open to pedestrians from 7 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

The city welcomes the public to walk, stroll, run, or bike across the scenic bridge to get some of the best views of Downtown Owensboro!

City officials say the bridge will open back up to traffic later that afternoon at 1 p.m.

UP NEXT: Owensboro lands world’s largest geocaching event