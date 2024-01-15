HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The 5th annual Evansville Pizza Week is now here, and customers at over a dozen local restaurants can get a discount on pizza throughout the week.

The event runs from January 14 – 20 at the following locations:

  • Roca Bar of Evansville
  • Franklin Street Pizza Factory
  • Bar Louie
  • Chamfit
  • Chaser’s Bar and Grill
  • Deerhead Sidewalk Cafe
  • Lombardi’s NY Pizza & Wings
  • Joey Za’s Pizza & Steaks
  • Prime Sports Bar (Newburgh)
  • Prime Time Newburgh
  • Prime Time North
  • Steve’s Una Pizza
  • The Slice Evansville
  • Wall’s Organic

