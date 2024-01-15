HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The 5th annual Evansville Pizza Week is now here, and customers at over a dozen local restaurants can get a discount on pizza throughout the week.

The event runs from January 14 – 20 at the following locations:

Roca Bar of Evansville

Franklin Street Pizza Factory

Bar Louie

Chamfit

Chaser’s Bar and Grill

Deerhead Sidewalk Cafe

Lombardi’s NY Pizza & Wings

Joey Za’s Pizza & Steaks

Prime Sports Bar (Newburgh)

Prime Time Newburgh

Prime Time North

Steve’s Una Pizza

The Slice Evansville

Wall’s Organic

Eyewitness News. Everywhere you are.