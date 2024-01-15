HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The 5th annual Evansville Pizza Week is now here, and customers at over a dozen local restaurants can get a discount on pizza throughout the week.
The event runs from January 14 – 20 at the following locations:
- Roca Bar of Evansville
- Franklin Street Pizza Factory
- Bar Louie
- Chamfit
- Chaser’s Bar and Grill
- Deerhead Sidewalk Cafe
- Lombardi’s NY Pizza & Wings
- Joey Za’s Pizza & Steaks
- Prime Sports Bar (Newburgh)
- Prime Time Newburgh
- Prime Time North
- Steve’s Una Pizza
- The Slice Evansville
- Wall’s Organic
