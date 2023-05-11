HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Polling locations across the Commonwealth opened bright and early Thursday morning for in-person no-excuse absentee voting for the 2023 Kentucky Primary Election. Voters lined up and casted their ballots at locations around the local Tri-State area.
Early voting runs from Thursday, May 11, to Saturday, May 13. If you miss early voting, Election Day is coming up just a few days later on May 16. Below you can find every local county and their early voting locations.
Daviess County
Owensboro Sportscenter
1215 Hickman Ave
Owensboro, KY 42303
8 AM – 4 PM
Hancock County
Hancock County Clerk
225 Main Cross St
Hawesville, KY 42348
THUR 9 AM-5 PM, FRI, SAT 8 AM – 4 PM
Henderson County
Chase Fulcher Archery Center
377 Garden Mile Rd.
Henderson, KY 42420
8 AM – 4 PM
Hopkins County
Ballard Convention Center
605 East Arch St.
Madisonville, KY 42431
8 AM – 4 PM
McLean County
McLean County Clerks Office
210 Main Street
Calhoun, KY 42327
8 AM – 4 PM
Muhlenberg County
Merle Travis Center
750 Cleaton Road
Powderly, KY 42367
8 AM – 4 PM
Ohio County
Ohio Co Clerks Office
301 S. Main St
Hartford, KY 42347
8 AM – 4 PM
Union County
Union County Senior Citizens Center
225 N Richards Lane
Morganfield, KY 42437
8 AM – 4 PM
Webster County
Webster Co Senior Center
80 N. College St
Dixon, KY 42409
8 AM – 4 PM
For a full list of counties and their polling locations, click here.