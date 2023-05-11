HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Polling locations across the Commonwealth opened bright and early Thursday morning for in-person no-excuse absentee voting for the 2023 Kentucky Primary Election. Voters lined up and casted their ballots at locations around the local Tri-State area.

Early voting runs from Thursday, May 11, to Saturday, May 13. If you miss early voting, Election Day is coming up just a few days later on May 16. Below you can find every local county and their early voting locations.

Daviess County

Owensboro Sportscenter

1215 Hickman Ave

Owensboro, KY 42303

8 AM – 4 PM

Hancock County

Hancock County Clerk

225 Main Cross St

Hawesville, KY 42348

THUR 9 AM-5 PM, FRI, SAT 8 AM – 4 PM

Henderson County

Chase Fulcher Archery Center

377 Garden Mile Rd.

Henderson, KY 42420

8 AM – 4 PM

Hopkins County

Ballard Convention Center

605 East Arch St.

Madisonville, KY 42431

8 AM – 4 PM

McLean County

McLean County Clerks Office

210 Main Street

Calhoun, KY 42327

8 AM – 4 PM

Muhlenberg County

Merle Travis Center

750 Cleaton Road

Powderly, KY 42367

8 AM – 4 PM

Ohio County

Ohio Co Clerks Office

301 S. Main St

Hartford, KY 42347

8 AM – 4 PM

Union County

Union County Senior Citizens Center

225 N Richards Lane

Morganfield, KY 42437

8 AM – 4 PM

Webster County

Webster Co Senior Center

80 N. College St

Dixon, KY 42409

8 AM – 4 PM

For a full list of counties and their polling locations, click here.