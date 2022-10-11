VANDERBURGH COUNTY (WEHT) – Officials have announced locations for early voting and election day voting centers ahead of the November 8 General Election.
The following locations will offer early voting during the listed times:
- Old National Events Plaza – 715 Locust Street
- October 12 – November 4: Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- November 7: 8 a.m. to noon
- October 29 and November 5: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Central Library – 200 South East MLK Jr. Boulevard
- October 24 – November 3: Monday through Thursday noon to 6 p.m.
- October 28 and November 4: Noon to 5 p.m.
- McCollough Library – 5115 Washington Avenue
- October 24 – November 3: Monday through Thursday noon to 6 p.m.
- October 28 and November 4: Noon to 5 p.m.
- North Park Library – 960 Koehler Drive
- October 24 – November 3: Monday through Thursday noon to 6 p.m.
- October 28 and November 4: Noon to 5 p.m.
- Oaklyn Library – 3001 Oaklyn Drive
- October 24 – November 3: Monday through Thursday noon to 6 p.m.
- October 28 and November 4: Noon to 5 p.m.
- Red Bank Library – 120 South Red Bank Road
- October 24 – November 3: Monday through Thursday noon to 6 p.m.
- October 28 and November 4: Noon to 5 p.m.
- Northeast Park Baptist Church – 1215 North Boeke Road
- October 29 and November 5: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Cedar Hall School
- October 29 and November 5: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The following locations will offer election day voting:
- 4-H Fair Activities Building – 210 E. Boonville New Harmony Road, 47725
- Bethel United Church of Christ – 3029 North Green River Road, 47715
- Bethlehem United Church of Christ – 6400 Oak Hill Road, 47725
- Blue Grass Church – 14200 Petersburg Road, 47725
- Calvary Temple Assembly of God – 5050 North First Avenue, 47710
- Fairlawn United Methodist Church – 2001 Parker Drive, 47714
- St. Lucas United Church of Christ – 33 West Virginia Street, 47710
- McCutchanville Fire House – 9219 Petersburg Road, 47725
- Memorial Baptist Church – 605 Canal Street, 47713
- Methodist Temple – 2109 Lincoln Avenue, 47714
- Caze elementary School – 2013 South Green River Road, 47714
- Northeast Park Baptist Church – 1215 North Boeke Road, 47711
- Academy for Innovative Studies – 2319 Stringtown Road, 47711
- Cedar Hall Elementary School – 2100 North Fulton Avenue, 47710
- Southern Indiana Career and Technical Center – 1901 Lynch Road, 47711
- St. James West United Methodist Church – 3111 Hillcrest Terrace, 47712
- Plaza Park Middle School – 7301 Lincoln Avenue, 47715
- St. Pauls United Church of Christ – 8701 Big Cynthiana Road, 47720
- Simpson UMC – 2201 West Illinois Street, 47712
- Washington Square Mall – 4801 Washington Avenue, 47715
- West Side Christian Church – 1200 North Red Bank Road, 47720
- Zion Church Educational Building – 1800 South Governor Street, 47713