VANDERBURGH COUNTY (WEHT) – Officials have announced locations for early voting and election day voting centers ahead of the November 8 General Election.

The following locations will offer early voting during the listed times:

Old National Events Plaza – 715 Locust Street October 12 – November 4: Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. November 7: 8 a.m. to noon October 29 and November 5: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Central Library – 200 South East MLK Jr. Boulevard October 24 – November 3: Monday through Thursday noon to 6 p.m. October 28 and November 4: Noon to 5 p.m.

McCollough Library – 5115 Washington Avenue October 24 – November 3: Monday through Thursday noon to 6 p.m. October 28 and November 4: Noon to 5 p.m.

North Park Library – 960 Koehler Drive October 24 – November 3: Monday through Thursday noon to 6 p.m. October 28 and November 4: Noon to 5 p.m.

Oaklyn Library – 3001 Oaklyn Drive October 24 – November 3: Monday through Thursday noon to 6 p.m. October 28 and November 4: Noon to 5 p.m.

Red Bank Library – 120 South Red Bank Road October 24 – November 3: Monday through Thursday noon to 6 p.m. October 28 and November 4: Noon to 5 p.m.

Northeast Park Baptist Church – 1215 North Boeke Road October 29 and November 5: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Cedar Hall School October 29 and November 5: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.



The following locations will offer election day voting: