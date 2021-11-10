Here’s where you can get free meals and deals this Veterans Day

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — This Veterans Day, many local restaurants are providing free meals and offers to those who’ve served. We’ve compiled a list of several of the free offers you can get here in the Tri-State:

Mission BBQ – Slice of cake (Also said to have guest singer for national anthem, bagpipes, and dressed military gear at noon)

Olive Garden – Free meal from a limited menu

Buffalo Wild Wings – 10 boneless wings and fries meal

IHOP – Short Stack Pancakes with Red & Blue Syrup

Golden Corral – Veterans eat free

Starbucks – Dripped Coffee for the veteran and their spouse

Applebee’s – Free meal to active and inactive from a selected menu

Cracker Barrell – Slice of Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola Cake

Keep in mind that most businesses will require a proof of service to claim Veterans Day offers.