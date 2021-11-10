Here’s where you can get free meals and deals this Veterans Day

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Mission BBQ_20160314231611

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — This Veterans Day, many local restaurants are providing free meals and offers to those who’ve served. We’ve compiled a list of several of the free offers you can get here in the Tri-State:

  • Mission BBQ – Slice of cake (Also said to have guest singer for national anthem, bagpipes, and dressed military gear at noon)
  • Olive Garden – Free meal from a limited menu
  • Buffalo Wild Wings – 10 boneless wings and fries meal
  • IHOP – Short Stack Pancakes with Red & Blue Syrup
  • Golden Corral – Veterans eat free
  • Starbucks – Dripped Coffee for the veteran and their spouse
  • Applebee’s – Free meal to active and inactive from a selected menu
  • Cracker Barrell – Slice of Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola Cake

Keep in mind that most businesses will require a proof of service to claim Veterans Day offers.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories