HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The Kentucky Primary Election will be held on May 16 across the commonwealth. 12 GOP candidates and two Democrat candidates are on the ballot in the Governor’s race hoping to unseat Governor Andy Beshear in the General Election.
Eyewitness News has compiled a list of polling locations in our viewing area. The following locations will have in-person voting from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., local time.
Daviess County
Owensboro Christian Church
2818 New Hartford Road
Owensboro, KY 42303
Mary Carrico Elementary School
9546 Highway 144
Philpot, KY 42366
Masonville Baptist Church
6601 U.S. Highway 231
Utica, KY 42376
Utica Fire Station
146 Highway 140 E
Utica, KY 42376
Saint Martins
5856 Highway 81
Owensboro, KY 42301
H.L. Neblett Community Center (Gym)
801 West 5th Street
Owensboro, KY 42301
Audubon Elementary School
300 Worthington Road
Owensboro, KY 42301
Third Baptist Church
527 Allen Street
Owensboro, KY 42303
Yellow Creek Baptist Church
5741 Highway 144
Owensboro, KY 42303
Legacy Church
5333 Frederica Street
Owensboro, KY 42301
Whitesville Baptist
10167 Highway 54
Owensboro, KY 42378
St. Mary Magdalene
7232 Highway 56
Owensboro, KY 42301
Owensboro Sportcenter
1215 Hickman Avenue
Owensboro, KY 42301
Daviess County Middle School
3901 Fairview Drive
Owensboro, KY 42303
Hancock County
Lewisport Community Center
15 Pell Street
Lewisport, KY 42351
Precincts: A101, A102
North Hancock Elementary
330 Frank Luttell Road
Lewisport, KY 42351
Hancock County High School
80 State Route 271 S
Lewisport, KY 42351
South Hancock Elementary
8631 State Route 69
Hawesville, KY 42348
Hawesville Baptist Church
290 Main Street
Hawesville, KY 42348
Precincts: C101, C102
Patesville Baptist Church
3965 State Route 144 E
Hawesville, KY 42348
Precincts: D101
Pellville Fire Station
12194 State Route 2181
Hawesville, KY 42348
Precincts: D102
Boling Chapel Church
4435 Hawesville Easton Road
Hawesville, KY 42348
Precincts: D103
Henderson County
Chase Fulcher Archery Center
377 Garden Mile Road
Henderson, KY 42420
JFK Community Center
515 S. Alvasia Street
Henderson, KY 42420
Bend Gate Elementary School
920 Bend Gate Road
Henderson, KY 42420
Spottsville Elementary School
9190 U.S. Highway 60 E.
Spottsville, KY 42458
Niagara Elementary School
13043 Highway 136 E.
Henderson, KY 42420
A.B. Chandler Elementary School
11215 U.S. Highway 60 W.
Corydon, KY 42406
Hopkins County
White Plains Community Center
112 North East Railroad Street
White Plains, KY 42464
Precincts: A001, A002
Nortonville City Hall
199 South Main Street
Nortonville, KY 42442
Precincts: A003, A004, A005
Mortons Gap City Hall
131 Cross Street
Mortons Gap, KY 42440
Precincts: A006, A007
Immaculate Conception Parish Hall
112 South Day Street
Earlington, KY 42410
Precincts: B008, B015
Archery Complex
3100 Grapevine Road
Madionsville, KY 42431
Precincts: B009, B011, B013, G044, G045
Ballard Convention Center
605 East Arch Street
Madisonville, KY 42431
James Madison School
510 Brown Road
Madisonville, KY 42431
Precincts: B010, B012, C018, C019, C020, C021
Hanson Baptist Church Hall
130 Sunset Road
Hanson, KY 42413
Precincts: C016, C017, D023, D024
Rizpah Temple
3300 Hanson Road
Madisonville, KY 42431
Precincts: D026, D027, D028, D029
Nebo Community Center
100 South Bernard Street
Nebo, KY 42431
Precincts: E030, E031
West Hopkins School
2695 Rabbit Ridge Road
Nebo, KY 42450
Precincts: E032, E033, F041
Dawson Springs Library
103 West Ramsey Street
Dawson Springs, KY 42408
Precincts: F037, F038, F039, F040
West Broadway School
127 West Broadway Street
Madisonville, KY 42431
Precincts: E034, E035, G046, G047
Pride School
861 Pride Avenue
Madisonville, KY 42431
Precincts: D025, E036
Elks Lodge
875 Princeton Road
Madisonville, KY 42431
Precincts: F042, F043, G048, G050
McLean County
Southern (Sacramento) Fire Station
290 Main Street
Sacramento, KY 42372
Precincts: A102
Livermore City Building
105 West 3rd Street
Livermore, KY 42352
Precincts: B101, C102
South Eastern Fire Station
8626 ST RT 85 E
Island, KY 42350
Precincts: B102
Beech Grove (Western) Fire Station
445 St RT 56 N
Calhoun, KY 42327
Precincts: D102
McLean County 4-H Activities Building – Myer Creek Park
951 St RT 136 E
Calhoun, KY 42327
Precincts: A101, C101, D101
Muhlenberg County
Cleaton Baptist Fellowship Hall
186 Main Street
Cleaton, KY 42332
Precincts: A101
National Guard Armory
501 West Everly Brothers Boulevard
Central City, KY 42330
Precincts: A102, A104, A106
Nelson Community Center
901 State Route 1379
Central City, KY 42330
Precincts: A103
Central City Elementary School
1501 North 2nd Street
Central City, KY 42330
Precincts: A107, E101, E102, E104
Drakesboro Fire Department
210 West Mose Rager Boulevard
Drakesboro, KY 42337
Precincts: B101
Muhlenberg S Elementary School
2005 U.S. Highway 431 S
Browder, KY 42326
Precincts: B102, B103, B104, B105
Parks and Rec Center
200 County Park Drive
Greenville, KY 42345
Precincts: C101, C103, C104, C106, D101, D102, D103, D104
Bremen Elementary School
5000 Main Street
Bremen, KY 42325
Precincts: E103, E105, E107
Merle Travis Center
750 Cleaton Road
Powderly, KY 42367
Ohio County
Ohio County High School
1400 South Main Street
Hartford, KY 42347
Fordsville Elementary
359 West Main Street
Fordsville, KY 42343
Western Elementary
4008 State Rt. 85 E
Centertown, KY 42328
Southern Elementary
3836 U.S. Highway 231 S
Beaver Dam, KY 42320
Horse Branch Elementary
11980 U.S. Highway 62 E
Horse Branch, KY 42349
Living Faith Baptist
6516 U.S. Highway 231 N
Hartford, KY 42347
Union County
UC Senior Citizens Building
225 North Richards Lane
Morganfield, KY 42437
Morganfield Elementary
511 South Mart Street
Morganfield, KY 42437
Sturgis Elementary
1101 North Grant Street
Sturgis, KY 42459
Waverly KC Hall
14 North Maple Street
Waverly, Ky 42462
Uniontown Turner Building
532 2nd Street
Uniontown, KY 42461
Henshaw Christian Church
237 Chapel Hill Road
Morganfield, KY 42437
Pride Community Room
199 State Route 2090
Clay, KY 42404
Webster County
Webster Co Senior Center
80 North College Street
Dixon, KY 42409
Providence Community Center
211 Wallace Street
Providence, KY 42450
Clay Fire Department
135 East Railroad Street
Clay, KY 42404
Sebree Fire Department
36 Veterans Way
Sebree, KY 42455
Wheatcroft Fire Department
32 South Main
Wheatcroft, KY 42463
Poole Fire Department
9110 U.S. Highway 41A North
Sebree, KY 42455
Slaughters Fire Department
93 West Second Street
Slaughters, KY 42456
Onton Fire Department
30 Wrightsburg Road
Sebree, KY 42455
You can find a full list of all polling locations outside of our viewing area on the Kentucky State Board of Elections website.