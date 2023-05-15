HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The Kentucky Primary Election will be held on May 16 across the commonwealth. 12 GOP candidates and two Democrat candidates are on the ballot in the Governor’s race hoping to unseat Governor Andy Beshear in the General Election.

Eyewitness News has compiled a list of polling locations in our viewing area. The following locations will have in-person voting from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., local time.

Daviess County

Owensboro Christian Church

2818 New Hartford Road

Owensboro, KY 42303

Mary Carrico Elementary School

9546 Highway 144

Philpot, KY 42366

Masonville Baptist Church

6601 U.S. Highway 231

Utica, KY 42376

Utica Fire Station

146 Highway 140 E

Utica, KY 42376

Saint Martins

5856 Highway 81

Owensboro, KY 42301

H.L. Neblett Community Center (Gym)

801 West 5th Street

Owensboro, KY 42301

Audubon Elementary School

300 Worthington Road

Owensboro, KY 42301

Third Baptist Church

527 Allen Street

Owensboro, KY 42303

Yellow Creek Baptist Church

5741 Highway 144

Owensboro, KY 42303

Legacy Church

5333 Frederica Street

Owensboro, KY 42301

Whitesville Baptist

10167 Highway 54

Owensboro, KY 42378

St. Mary Magdalene

7232 Highway 56

Owensboro, KY 42301

Owensboro Sportcenter

1215 Hickman Avenue

Owensboro, KY 42301

Daviess County Middle School

3901 Fairview Drive

Owensboro, KY 42303

Return to Top of page

Hancock County

Lewisport Community Center

15 Pell Street

Lewisport, KY 42351

Precincts: A101, A102

North Hancock Elementary

330 Frank Luttell Road

Lewisport, KY 42351

Hancock County High School

80 State Route 271 S

Lewisport, KY 42351

South Hancock Elementary

8631 State Route 69

Hawesville, KY 42348

Hawesville Baptist Church

290 Main Street

Hawesville, KY 42348

Precincts: C101, C102

Patesville Baptist Church

3965 State Route 144 E

Hawesville, KY 42348

Precincts: D101

Pellville Fire Station

12194 State Route 2181

Hawesville, KY 42348

Precincts: D102

Boling Chapel Church

4435 Hawesville Easton Road

Hawesville, KY 42348

Precincts: D103

Return to Top of page

Henderson County

Chase Fulcher Archery Center

377 Garden Mile Road

Henderson, KY 42420

JFK Community Center

515 S. Alvasia Street

Henderson, KY 42420

Bend Gate Elementary School

920 Bend Gate Road

Henderson, KY 42420

Spottsville Elementary School

9190 U.S. Highway 60 E.

Spottsville, KY 42458

Niagara Elementary School

13043 Highway 136 E.

Henderson, KY 42420

A.B. Chandler Elementary School

11215 U.S. Highway 60 W.

Corydon, KY 42406

Return to Top of page

Hopkins County

White Plains Community Center

112 North East Railroad Street

White Plains, KY 42464

Precincts: A001, A002

Nortonville City Hall

199 South Main Street

Nortonville, KY 42442

Precincts: A003, A004, A005

Mortons Gap City Hall

131 Cross Street

Mortons Gap, KY 42440

Precincts: A006, A007

Immaculate Conception Parish Hall

112 South Day Street

Earlington, KY 42410

Precincts: B008, B015

Archery Complex

3100 Grapevine Road

Madionsville, KY 42431

Precincts: B009, B011, B013, G044, G045

Ballard Convention Center

605 East Arch Street

Madisonville, KY 42431

James Madison School

510 Brown Road

Madisonville, KY 42431

Precincts: B010, B012, C018, C019, C020, C021

Hanson Baptist Church Hall

130 Sunset Road

Hanson, KY 42413

Precincts: C016, C017, D023, D024

Rizpah Temple

3300 Hanson Road

Madisonville, KY 42431

Precincts: D026, D027, D028, D029

Nebo Community Center

100 South Bernard Street

Nebo, KY 42431

Precincts: E030, E031

West Hopkins School

2695 Rabbit Ridge Road

Nebo, KY 42450

Precincts: E032, E033, F041

Dawson Springs Library

103 West Ramsey Street

Dawson Springs, KY 42408

Precincts: F037, F038, F039, F040

West Broadway School

127 West Broadway Street

Madisonville, KY 42431

Precincts: E034, E035, G046, G047

Pride School

861 Pride Avenue

Madisonville, KY 42431

Precincts: D025, E036

Elks Lodge

875 Princeton Road

Madisonville, KY 42431

Precincts: F042, F043, G048, G050

Return to Top of page

McLean County

Southern (Sacramento) Fire Station

290 Main Street

Sacramento, KY 42372

Precincts: A102

Livermore City Building

105 West 3rd Street

Livermore, KY 42352

Precincts: B101, C102

South Eastern Fire Station

8626 ST RT 85 E

Island, KY 42350

Precincts: B102

Beech Grove (Western) Fire Station

445 St RT 56 N

Calhoun, KY 42327

Precincts: D102

McLean County 4-H Activities Building – Myer Creek Park

951 St RT 136 E

Calhoun, KY 42327

Precincts: A101, C101, D101

Return to Top of page

Muhlenberg County

Cleaton Baptist Fellowship Hall

186 Main Street

Cleaton, KY 42332

Precincts: A101

National Guard Armory

501 West Everly Brothers Boulevard

Central City, KY 42330

Precincts: A102, A104, A106

Nelson Community Center

901 State Route 1379

Central City, KY 42330

Precincts: A103

Central City Elementary School

1501 North 2nd Street

Central City, KY 42330

Precincts: A107, E101, E102, E104

Drakesboro Fire Department

210 West Mose Rager Boulevard

Drakesboro, KY 42337

Precincts: B101

Muhlenberg S Elementary School

2005 U.S. Highway 431 S

Browder, KY 42326

Precincts: B102, B103, B104, B105

Parks and Rec Center

200 County Park Drive

Greenville, KY 42345

Precincts: C101, C103, C104, C106, D101, D102, D103, D104

Bremen Elementary School

5000 Main Street

Bremen, KY 42325

Precincts: E103, E105, E107

Merle Travis Center

750 Cleaton Road

Powderly, KY 42367

Return to Top of page

Ohio County

Ohio County High School

1400 South Main Street

Hartford, KY 42347

Fordsville Elementary

359 West Main Street

Fordsville, KY 42343

Western Elementary

4008 State Rt. 85 E

Centertown, KY 42328

Southern Elementary

3836 U.S. Highway 231 S

Beaver Dam, KY 42320

Horse Branch Elementary

11980 U.S. Highway 62 E

Horse Branch, KY 42349

Living Faith Baptist

6516 U.S. Highway 231 N

Hartford, KY 42347

Return to Top of page

Union County

UC Senior Citizens Building

225 North Richards Lane

Morganfield, KY 42437

Morganfield Elementary

511 South Mart Street

Morganfield, KY 42437

Sturgis Elementary

1101 North Grant Street

Sturgis, KY 42459

Waverly KC Hall

14 North Maple Street

Waverly, Ky 42462

Uniontown Turner Building

532 2nd Street

Uniontown, KY 42461

Henshaw Christian Church

237 Chapel Hill Road

Morganfield, KY 42437

Pride Community Room

199 State Route 2090

Clay, KY 42404

Return to Top of page

Webster County

Webster Co Senior Center

80 North College Street

Dixon, KY 42409

Providence Community Center

211 Wallace Street

Providence, KY 42450

Clay Fire Department

135 East Railroad Street

Clay, KY 42404

Sebree Fire Department

36 Veterans Way

Sebree, KY 42455

Wheatcroft Fire Department

32 South Main

Wheatcroft, KY 42463

Poole Fire Department

9110 U.S. Highway 41A North

Sebree, KY 42455

Slaughters Fire Department

93 West Second Street

Slaughters, KY 42456

Onton Fire Department

30 Wrightsburg Road

Sebree, KY 42455

Return to Top of page

You can find a full list of all polling locations outside of our viewing area on the Kentucky State Board of Elections website.