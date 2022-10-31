TRI-STATE (WEHT) — As rain washes over the Tri-State, many counties are starting to ease up on their burn bans.

The Indiana Department of Homeland Security says Gibson, Posey, Perry, Daviess, Dubois and Martin counties have lifted their bans.

Vanderburgh, Warrick, Spencer and Knox counties are still under burn bans as of 5:00 p.m. on Monday.

Many of the Kentucky counties that issued burn bans have lifted them as well. These include Henderson, McLean, Union and Webster counties. This all according to the Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet.

As for counties that are still under the ban, these include Hopkins, Muhlenberg and Hancock counties.

Although recent rain has helped, Kentucky officials are still urging people to remain cautious about burning during what is typically Kentucky’s dry season.