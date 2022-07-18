KUTTAWA, Ky. (WEHT) — Microbursts are unpredictable. One just hit Kuttawa Harbor in Western Kentucky over the weekend, leaving severe damage to the marina and several boats. Reports revealed that this intense weather phenomenon caused millions of dollars of damage in the area.

But it leaves the question — what exactly is a microburst? And how much damage could it potentially leave behind? Eyewitness News Meteorologist Joe Bird sat down with us for a one-on-one interview to explain the science behind microbursts.

