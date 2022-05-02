EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Starting in mid-May, you may notice some slight changes in your tap water if you live in Evansville. Odor and taste could change for some, while others might not notice any differences at all. But why is that?

The Evansville Water and Sewer Utility (EWSU) says starting May 16, they’re switching the disinfectant used in the water treatment process. The reason for that change is to ensure the delivery of high-quality, safe drinking water to EWSU customers.

Officials say the switch to free chlorine from chloramine will help keep water mains clean and free of potentially harmful bacteria throughout the year. Ending at the beginning of July, the change is the first of two switchovers EWSU does yearly.

You may be wondering, how does that switch change your water? Free chlorine may have more of a chemical odor, slightly like that of swimming pool water. Everyone has a sensitivity level to the taste or odor of free chlorine. While some notice the switch, the mild chlorine taste and odor poses no health risks.

The EWSU says the second switch will be on August 15 through September 30 later this year. For more information about the switch, click here for EWSU’s website.