HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Residents of Robards, Kentucky might wake up to the sound of a loud noise on Saturday morning, but officials say this will be no cause for concern.

Big Rivers Electric Corporation will implode a portion of the stacks and boilers that once served Henderson Municipal Power and Light Station Two and Reid Station. Officials say the implosion is weather dependent, but is currently scheduled to take place between 5 a.m. and 7 a.m..

Due to safety protocols during the implosion, sections of Kentucky Highway 2096 and 2097 from the parkway overpass to Century Aluminum will be closed to traffic. Big Rivers officials ask people to avoid the area as there is no safe public viewing site near the plant.

The upcoming implosion will be the first of two rounds to bring down idled power plants at the Sebree Station site.