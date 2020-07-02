Heritage Federal Credit Union buying Elberfeld State Bank

Ind. (WEHT) — Heritage Federal Credit Union plans buy the branches of The Elberfeld State Bank.

The deal still needs approval from the Elberfeld State Bank shareholders and federal regulators.

The institutions expect to complete the deal during the first quarter of 2021.

Once complete, Heritage Federal Credit Union will have 11 locations in the Evansville area.

(This story was originally published on July 1, 2020)

