Heritage Park High School teacher chosen as GoTeachKY Ambassador

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) — Heritage Park High School teacher Joshua Scherrer is one of 32 educators selected to serve as GoTeachKY teacher ambassadors for 2021.

GoTeachKY works to ensure that all students across the Commonwealth have equitable access to effective educators. GoTeachKY seeks to recruit the next generation of teachers in Kentucky.

“Although this is my 16th year as a teacher, I’ve been a learner for much, much longer. Being an ambassador in this program will allow me to continue my own growth journey, to discover new perspectives from fellow educators, and to reflect on my own teaching experience,” Scherrer said.

Scherrer is also a KDE “Friend in the Field” mentor for new teachers.

(This story was originally published on October 14, 2020)