HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — The American Red Cross is encouraging blood donations by offering some incentives for those who donate in the coming weeks.

“The American Red Cross wants everyone to enjoy a safe and fun Fourth of July, which includes ensuring a strong blood supply for patients in hospitals across the country,” says a Red Cross spokesperson.

Officials believe the upcoming holiday could put further strain on donations as they are currently experiencing a shortfall in blood donations.

To encourage blood donations, the Red Cross is offering:

All who come to give blood, platelets or plasma through June 30 will receive a $10 gift card by email to a merchant of their choice. Those who come to give in June will also be automatically entered for a chance to win a backyard theater package. Details for both offers can be found at RedCrossBlood.org/June.

All who come to give blood, platelets or plasma July 1-11 will receive an exclusive Red Cross dry bag, while supplies last. Details are available at RedCrossBlood.org/gifts.

The Red Cross says donors of all blood types are needed now to ensure blood remains available for patients this summer. Click here to schedule your next donation.